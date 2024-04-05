Kylie Kelce had such an eventful day when she visited TODAY that she documented her experience.

The wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce continued her “Places Kylie Has No Business Being” TikTok series by sharing how she made her way to Studio 1A on April 1.

“Guys, just another day of me being places I have no business being,” Kelce begins in her video, posted April 4, before showing her in the TODAY control room.

She then recaps her day in the studio, sharing how she had “the privilege” to sit down and chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah. Guthrie. “It was so much fun,” she says in the voiceover.

“And we headed out to the plaza for the Eagles Autism Foundation All Abilities Clinic,” she continued, adding that they had football activities, cheerleaders and the Eagles’ drum line.

“Then they let me get behind a camera,” she continues, as she’s seen handling one of the TODAY cameras. “I was clearly reliving my glory days in video production in college.”

“Thank you so much to the TODAY show for allowing us to come and highlight the Eagles Autism Foundation while kicking off Autism Acceptance Month,” she adds, before joking that she promises that she didn’t touch any buttons in the control room.

Kelce also gave a shout-out to fans at the plaza who had “the sweetest sign of the day” that read, “Places Kylie Kelce should be... the TODAY show.”

Of course, Kelce has every business being anywhere she wants to be, especially on TODAY.

The mom of three discussed her work as the senior event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation.She also briefly touched on her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing,” she said during her April 1 interview.

Kylie Kelce also gave her opinion on whether husband Jason Kelce would be getting into sportscasting.

“I think nothing is off the table at this point,” she said. “I think he’s just so good at everything he tries. It’s kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table. He’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just sort of letting them brew and see what happens.”