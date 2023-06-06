Cast of ‘Bling Empire’ pays tribute to Anna Shay after her death

The stars of “Bling Empire” are paying tribute to Anna Shay, the Japanese and Russian socialite who died at the age of 62 from a stroke.

Shay appeared on all three seasons of the Netflix reality star and was known for her kindness, bluntness and love of luxurious goods. Shay's family confirmed her sudden death in a statement to TODAY.com on June 5.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” the statement reads. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things.”

“Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten,” the statement concluded.

Upon hearing news of her death, fellow cast members expressed their sadness on social media.

Kelly Mi Li, who was a close friend of Shay, shared a slideshow filled with photos of the two together on Instagram.

"RIP @annashay93 💔💔💔 you were truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever," Li wrote.

Kim Lee, known for pulling jokes on Shay but still having a friendly relationship, also shared clips from their fun times from the show.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. Anna, we’re going to miss you. I’m glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen,” she wrote. “I loved your realness and humor and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious. Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed.”

Kevin Kreider, who was among Shay’s closest co-stars on the show, posted a clip of the two together, writing, “You never know when your last goodbye will be.”

“So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you,” he added.

And while Christine Chiu and Shay were known for butting heads and pitted against each other on the show, Chiu took a moment to remember Shay.

“R.I.P. Anna,” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside a photo of a beach and picnic table. “It never aired, but I will always remember this special moment between us.”

“My condolences to your family,” she concluded with a praying hand emoji.

Christine Chiu shared a tribute on her Instagram story. Instagram story/Christine Chiu

Kane Lim also expressed that he will miss Shay, before writing how lucky he was to know her.

“You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerizing and captivated audience(s) around the world. I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera,” he wrote. “We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end.”

He added that they spent most of the pandemic together, “slaying it on Rodeo dr, grocery shopping, making Japanese plum wine and doing silly things.” Lim thanked her for her company and wrote that he will always remember her “tenacity for life and resilience and whether the camera is on or off you, you slayyyy. Continue to slay in the heavens. Love Kane.”

Jaime Xie spent a lot of screen time with Shay, even having a photo photoshoot together. The model shared a photo from that day, writing on her Instagram story, “you will be so dearly missed.”

“Our many memories together will stay forever in my heart,” she added, alongside a red heart and dove emoji.

Jamie Xie remembered her time with Shay fondly. Instagram story/Jaime Xie

Dorothy Wang, who briefly appeared on “Bling Empire” before getting her own spinoff “Bling Empire: New York,” shared a photo of her with Shay and Lee.

The reality star wrote in part, “Your generosity, boldness, and fervor for life will forever be celebrated.”

On “Bling Empire,” viewers learned that Shay inherited her wealth from her father, Edward Shay, the founder of the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

NBC News confirmed in April that Netflix had canceled “Bling Empire” after three seasons and its spinoff, “Bling Empire: New York,” after one season.