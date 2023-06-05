“Bling Empire” star Anna Shay has died after suffering a stroke. She was 62.

The reality star's family confirmed the news about her death in a statement sent to TODAY.com on Monday, June 5.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” the family said. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things.”

The statement concluded, “Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay was a fan-favorite on the popular Netflix reality series "Bling Empire" and appeared on all three seasons of the show.

The Japanese and Russian socialite, who was the wealthiest cast member according to NBC, last appeared on “Bling Empire” when Season Three was released in October 2022.

Her glamorous fashion and extravagant lifestyle made viewers instantly fall in love with her when the show premiered in January 2021.

Shay inherited her wealth from her father, NBC reported. She was the daughter of Edward Shay, who founded the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers. The reality star’s father died in 1995.

On the show, cast member Kane Lim, a real estate developer and investor, simply said Shay’s affluent lifestyle came “from weapons” adding that her father’s business included “bombs, guns, defense technology — and it’s worth, like, a few billion.”

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu in "Bling Empire" Season Two, Episode One. Everett Collection

Shay acted like a mother figure on the show by helping the other cast members and giving them advice. But she also delivered plenty of dramatic moments.

She used to be active on Instagram, but she appeared to take a break from social media this year.

Her most recent post was in December 2022.

“Wishing everyone happy holiday,” she wrote in a caption at the time. “May all your dreams come true. And a very special Thank you to all at the Netflix.”

She did not publicly share her struggles with any health problems.

A stroke occurs when blood is prevented from reaching parts of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain erupts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three types of strokes are ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and a transient ischemic attack, or “mini stroke,” according to the American Stroke Association.

In an interview with TODAY.com in 2022, Dr. Shahram Majidi, an endovascular neurosurgeon and assistant professor of neurosurgery, neurology and radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, spoke about the severity of suffering a stroke.

“Stroke is the leading cause of disability and is still one of the leading causes of death in the nation,” he said.