How to follow the cast of 'Bling Empire' on Instagram

"Bling Empire" returns for its second season on May 13, bringing with it more sports cars, opulence, and, naturally, drama. The Netflix reality show follows the lives of a few wealthy Asian Americans living in Los Angeles.

As with many reality shows, the action may continue on social media, where cast members rehash storylines and give their own perspective on events.

Given the connection between reality TV and social media, it's worth keeping an eye on the Instagrams of the cast of "Bling Empire," just in case. After all, why should the rivalry between cast members Anna Shay and Christine Chiu be confined to eight short episodes?

Here's the cast of Season Two of "Bling Empire," from regulars like Kelly Mi Li and Kim Lee, to people with brief appearances, like Leah Qin and

Anna Sha.

Anna Shay

Instagram Handle: @annashay93

On Season Two of "Bling Empire," cast member Jamie Lee helps Anna Shay with her Instagram presence. On Instagram, Shay shows glimpses into her lifestyle, and some perspective on her jewelry collection.

Christine Chiu

Instagram Handle: @christinechiu

Christine Chiu goes to Paris Fashion Week in Season Two of "Bling Empire," and continues to shares glimpses from her couture-filled life on Instagram (including photos with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour). She also shares photos of her family and thoughts on motherhood: "Words cannot describe the joy of motherhood nor the immense gratitude I have in my heart for this miraculous journey," she wrote.

Kane Lim

Instagram handle: @kanelk_k

Follow Kane Lim for a glimpse into his social life: He has posted pictures with Rihanna, Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunse," and fellow "Bling Empire" cast members.

Kelly Mi Li

Instagram handle: @kellymili

While Season One of "Bling Empire" followed her tumultuous relationship with actor Andrew Gray, Kelly Mi Li is single in Season Two. Mi Li told TODAY she is excited for audiences to see a new side to her this season. “Audiences get to see more me, and a funnier side of me,” she said.

Kevin Kreider

Instagram handle: @kevin.kreider

Kevin Kreider opens up about his journey to sobriety in Season Two and on Instagram, and explores a romantic connection with Kim Lee. On social media, he shares life updates — including being cast in a new movie, the ro- com "Asian Persuasion."

Kim Lee

Instagram handle: @kimlee

Kim Lee's job as a DJ isn't shown much on "Bling Empire," but she posts many photos from her nightlife-centric job on Instagram.

Dorothy Wang

Instagram handle: @dorothywang

Previously on "The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," Dorothy Wang is a new addition to Season Two of "Bling Empire." Forbes states that Wang’s father, Roger Wang, has a real estate firm that does business in China.

"A lot of my followers were willing me to jump on and do this. It seemed like a fun experience and an interesting thing to try. Why not?" Wang told TODAY about her decision to join the cast of the Netflix show.

Mimi Morris

Instagram handle: mimi_morris_g

Mimi Morris is another Season Two addition. She describes herself as a “mom and wife” and “philanthropist” on Instagram. Her Instagram is full of photos with her family — husband Don Morris and their two kids – and fashion shoots.

Jaime Xie

Instagram handle: @jaimexie

Jaime Xie's love for fashion is a through line in "Bling Empire," and on display on her Instagram, too. At 23, Xie, the daughter of daughter of tech billionaire Ken Xie, is the cast's youngest member.

Cherie Chan

Instagram handle: @cherieofficial

After their engagement was captured in Season One of "Bling Empire," Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee got married in 2022, per People. In an interview in Brides, Chan opened up about their relationship. Chan and Lee, who share two children, are open about their relationship on Instagram. They exited Season Two after filming some scenes.

Jessey Lee

Instagram: @jesseyofficial

Jessey Lee frequently posts about his "forever “ride or die,” Cherie Lee, on Instagram.

Leah Qin

Instagram handle: @itsleahquin

Leah Qin briefly appears in Season Two of "Bling Empire." She passes along information about Jessey Lee's past to Jamie Xie, leading to drama.

Guy Tang

Instagram handle: guy_tang

Not an official cast member, this celebrity hair stylist often socializes with the rest of the "Bling Empire" cast.