Blake Lively shares behind-the-scenes pics from the Super Bowl

Blake Lively’s recent trip to the Super Bowl marked the mom of four’s first outing away from her children.

A week after the actor sat beside close friend Taylor Swift and passionately cheered as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, she posted a round-up of funny behind-the-scenes moments from the matchup on Instagram.

In the caption, Lively, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, revealed that the big game was the first time she traveled away from her family. She also said the day was filled with a few funny and unexpected moments.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” she began in the caption. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07.”

She continued, “I borrowed more jewelry than the (skeleton) in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing.”

At the end of the caption, she joked that the day made her realize what an episode of “The Twilight Zone” about her life would look like.

The “Gossip Girl” alum uploaded pictures of her outfit from the day that Serena van der Woodsen would surely approve of. She wore a red and white Balenciaga x Adidas tracksuit and white crop top to show support for the Chiefs. Lively styled her hair in voluminous curls and paired the look with a chunky gold necklace and silver and gold bangles.

She included a close-up of the aforementioned coveted friendship bracelet, which had charms of superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine that said “best friends.” The bracelet was a nod to her husband’s upcoming Marvel movie co-starring Hugh Jackman.

Lively also added a photo of one of the accidental upside snaps she took, a photo of her glam team getting her ready for the game and a final picture of her enjoying the Super Bowl in her star-studded box.

On her Instagram story, Lively continued to show off her game day attire. She shared a video of her posing in a mirror. “These shants are made for walkin’ and that’s just what they’ll do,” she wrote in the caption and added Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin” to the clip.

Although she didn’t upload any photos of her spending time with Swift in their box, cameras captured the two rooting for Travis Kelce and his team throughout the game. At the start of the broadcast, Swift and Lively were shown embracing and swaying along to Post Malone’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hug prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In one funny, expletive–filled moment, Lively appeared to mouth “shut the f— up” when Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman secured the ball after an impressive throw from Patrick Mahomes.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Lively and Swift made a couple appearances together during the NFL season. The two previously attended the Chiefs-Jets game on Oct. 1 and grabbed dinner together.