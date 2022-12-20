Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro seemingly go Instagram official in family photo

Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro seem to be making their Instagram debut.

On Dec. 17, the MLB star appeared to confirm he is no longer a single man after uploading a cute photo of him smiling next to Cordeiro, a fitness instructor and entrepreneur, as well as his 18-year-old daughter Natasha and 14-year-old daughter Ella.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” he wrote next to the picture on Instagram, which showed the four of them standing in front of a festive Christmas tree.

He also included the hashtags “NewYorkChristmas,” “Family,” “Joy” and “Grateful” in the post.

Reps for Rodriguez did not immediately reply to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Rumors about the 47-year-old former New York Yankee and Cordeiro dating started circulating in October.

A few days before she appeared on Rodriguez’s Instagram for the first time, Cordeiro was by the retired baseball player’s side when he hosted a toy giveaway and holiday party with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade on Dec. 14.

Natasha and Ella also joined the event and snapped photos with their dad, Cordeiro and Santa Clause on a baseball field.

Ella Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Jac Cordeiro and Natasha Rodriguez attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Toy Giveaway and Holiday Party on Dec. 14 2022 in Miami, Florida. Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

Rodriguez shares his two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008.

He previously dated fitness model Kathryne Padgett over the summer, but People reported in September that the couple had called it quits.

In 2017, Rodriguez started dating Jennifer Lopez and they eventually got engaged in March 2019.

Two years later, they ended their relationship in April 2021 and said they wanted to focus on being friends.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in an exclusive joint statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

In July, Rodriguez addressed the breakup with celebrity chef Martha Stewart on her eponymous podcast and shared that he had a “great time” with the pop star and actor.

“And more importantly, we always put the kids front and center and everything we do,” he explained, referring to his two teenagers and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with singer and ex-husband Marc Anthony.

After their engagement ended, Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck. They tied the knot in Nevada in July before saying “I do” again in an opulent Georgia ceremony in August.

As for Cordeiro, she leads a fitness program called JacFit and stumbled into the fitness world while attending the University of Windsor. Per Oxygen, she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and honors in nursing.

“(When) I ventured into the world of weight lifting, I immediately fell in love,” she said. “This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my life goals.”

She is also mother to two young daughters, Bella and Savanah, and told Status magazine in 2021, “I am currently a single mother with two beautiful girls ages 8 and 9 years old. My life’s goal is to raise strong, independent, kind daughters.”