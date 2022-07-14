Alex Rodriguez shares thoughts on ex Jennifer Lopez 1 year after breakup

Alex Rodriguez is speaking out about his former relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

In comments to celebrity chef Martha Stewart on her eponymous podcast released Wednesday, Rodriguez said that he had a "great time" the years he spent dating the pop star.

"And more importantly, we always put the kids front and center and everything we do," he said. Rodriguez shares two teenagers, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with singer Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez went on to sing Lopez's praises.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

"I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," he said. "Hardest worker, and I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

The two announced their split exclusively to TODAY on April 15, 2021, writing in a joint statement that they were "better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement said. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children."

Lopez is now engaged to actor Ben Affleck, whom she initially dated in the early 2000s. Affleck and Lopez were first seen together in May 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022.

His comments to Stewart echoed his previous sentiments post-breakup.

In an interview with ET last August, Rodriguez said that he'd had "five years of an incredible life and partnership" and "learned so much," in his relationship with Lopez.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’” he said.

Elsewhere in the podcast released on Wednesday, Stewart asked Rodriguez if he was dating anyone he could speak about publicly and he demurred.

"I'm actually just spending a lot of time with my girls trying to be at home, travel a little bit less, and putting a lot of my energy... into the (Minnesota) Timberwolves."

Rodriguez purchased the Minneapolis-based NBA team with former Walmart executive Marc Lore for $1.5 billion in April 2021.

He told Stewart that nowadays, he has "never been healthier, happier and more grateful for the incredible life that the good Lord has given me."