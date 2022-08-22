Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage in elaborate Georgia wedding

Let's get loud! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their love — again — over the weekend.

On Saturday, the pair, who first swapped vows in July, held round two of "I do" at Affleck's estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia.

According to People, friends and family of the couple gathered at the actor’s 87-acre compound for the event, including Affleck's longtime celebrity pal Matt Damon.

The publication noted that the bride wore a white Ralph Lauren gown featuring a cascading train at the ceremony, while the groom sported a tux with a white jacket. And the white-wedding vibes didn't end there. Even their children, who also walked down the aisle, and the wedding guests wore white.

Podcaster and “Think Like a Monk” author Jay Shetty reportedly officiated for the newlyweds.

The couple officially married last month, obtaining a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16. That same weekend, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.

The duo, dubbed "Bennifer," dated in the early 2000s and were first engaged in 2003. However, the stars split in 2004 due to "excessive media attention." After rekindling their love in 2021, following her breakup with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, they were engaged a second time in April.

“Before, we kind of put (our relationship) out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she told PEOPLE in February of their first romance. “(This time) we both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she continued.

This marks Lopez's fourth marriage. The "Jenny From the Block" singer was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Anthony and Lopez share 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

For the "Argo" actor, this is his second marriage, after he was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The two share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.