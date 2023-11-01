Usher says he will ‘serenade’ Taylor Swift if she comes to the Super Bowl

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

If Taylor Swift is in the audience at the next Super Bowl, Usher says he has a plan.

The "Climax" singer, who is headlining the biggest night in football, tells TODAY.com that he wouldn't be surprised if Travis Kelce's rumored love interest shows up.

"If her boyfriend makes it, definitely, she's going to be there," Usher says in an interview following his TODAY with Hoda & Jenna appearance. (Siri, play "Boyfriend" by Usher.)

Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending champions who are currently leading the American Football Conference — West Division of the NFL at a win-loss record of 6-2. The team hasn't punched its ticket to the Super Bowl yet, but they're hardly ruled out.

The evening before the Feb. 11 game, Swift will be in Tokyo for the “Eras Tour.” Fans think she could make the 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas, where the game will place.

Regardless of whether Kelce's team qualifies, Usher says Swift could always attend as a part of his halftime set.

"I mean, she could be one person that I serenade," he says.

Usher has become famous for serenading celebrities such as Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson during his Las Vegas residency.

"Or, she could be a special guest," he says. "I don't know. That process of creating has been very interesting."

Usher says it's quite the task to plan a 13-minute performance.

“Now think about this,” he says to TODAY.com, “those 12 minutes (of this interview), that’s how long the Super Bowl moment’s going to be. I got to put all that in those magic 13 minutes.”

Usher invited fans to vote for which songs he should sing, and which special guests should join him onstage (though none have been confirmed). Cast a vote here.