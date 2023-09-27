Usher jokingly stops serenading Gabrielle Union at concert: 'This is Dwyane Wade. I ain't crazy'

Usher doesn't want any issues with Dwyane Wade.

On Sept. 25, the "Confessions" singer shared a video of himself serenading Gabrielle Union at one of his concerts while Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, stands right next to her.

Peforming his new song "Boyfriend," Usher sings, "Somebody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me."

Before he could finish the next line, Usher stops singing and jokingly says, "Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade, I ain’t crazy. That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

In the comments of the Instagram post, people joked about the funny moment and compared it to the time when Usher serenaded Keke Palmer only to have her boyfriend and son's father, Darius Jackson, call her out the next day on social media.

Someone wrote, "If d wade wasn’t there. I’m sure she would’ve been on them keke vibes too."

Another added, "The amount of times @gabunion blinked like just stay calm, just dance along, PLEASE don’t do nothin make me a headline… lol Sis was relieved when he stopped singing and made a joke."

In July, Usher made headlines when Palmer's beau called her out for wearing a black bodysuit under a sheer dress to Usher's Las Vegas residency.

In the viral video, Usher is seen serenading Palmer, while she plays along.

In response to the clip, Jackson tweeted, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After receiving backlash, Jackson appeared to double down on his take.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife (and) mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Months after the headline-making incident, Usher was announced as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," he said in a news release. "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before."