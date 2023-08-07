Usher reacts to Darius Jackson criticizing outfit Keke Palmer wore to his Vegas show

Usher addressed the controversy that erupted online after Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, criticized the outfit she wore to the "Too Much" singer's Las Vegas residency.

Usher, 44, said the viral moment was “worth talking about” in an interview with People last week.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” he continued. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Palmer, 29, attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency, "Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency," July 5.

When a video circulated of Palmer meeting Usher, Jackson, 29, took to Twitter to criticize his girlfriend's choice of outfit, a black bodysuit underneath a sheer dress.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote in one tweet, which has since been deleted.

After receiving criticism for that tweet, Jackson doubled down in another tweet.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer did not publicly address her boyfriend’s comments.

After Jackson’s tweets went viral, she shared several Instagram photos of herself wearing the sheer dress at the Usher concert, writing in the caption that she wished she “had taken more pictures” and calling Usher’s performance “fabulous.”

Usher commented on her post, writing, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February.