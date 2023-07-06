Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, doesn't seem to be a fan of his partner's latest fashion choice.

On social media, Jackson called out Palmer, who is also the mother of their son, Leodis, for wearing a tight, black bodysuit underneath a sheer dress to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency.

In response to a video that someone shared of Palmer gushing over Usher and then showing off her outfit to him, Jackson tweeted a cheeky response.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he said on July 5.

Jackson's tweet was immediately met with criticism online.

"I liked it better when we didn’t know who you were…," one person responded.

Another wrote, "Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure."

"Whats wrong with the fit?," a third fan asked.

After receiving backlash on Twitter, Jackson decided to double down on his comment, explaining why he felt the need to critique his girlfriend's choice of outfit.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

At the concert, Palmer took some photos of herself in her outfit, which she later shared on Instagram following Jackson's comments.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic," she penned the post. "I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd."

Palmer's friends and fans were quick to show their support on the actor's post with Usher writing, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾"

Meanwhile one fan addressed the drama, commenting, "Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear!

Another fan, who made a reference to Palmer's viral Vanity Fair interview where she's unable to recognize the former Vice President Dick Cheney, added: 'Sorry to that man!"

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February.

The "Nope" star shared the news on Instagram, posting multiple videos and pictures of herself and Jackson bonding with their son.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” she said.