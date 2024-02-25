Travis Kelce returns to the US after quick trip to Sydney for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Travis Kelce made his way across the globe to watch his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, take the stage in Australia.

Kelce has returned to the U.S. as of Feb. 24 after the two-day trip with his friend and fellow football player Ross Travis, TODAY.com has confirmed.

Fans got an inside look into their trip, after Travis shared glimpses of the duo letting out their inner Swifties and enjoying the Australian wildlife.

"Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER," Travis wrote on Instagram Feb. 23.

The former NFL player shared a photo of himself petting a rhinoceros, along with a video of himself decked out in traditional Swiftie friendship bracelets forming a heart with his hands as "Shake It Off" plays in the background.

In another clip, Travis is feeding a lion in an encaged area and a voice who sounds like Swift can be heard saying in the background, "Alright, Ross."

After the feeding, they say, "Beautifully done."

To end his post, Travis snapped a video of himself dancing in his bright yellow outfit, followed by a picture of the yellow and blue M&Ms, seemingly referencing his and Kelce's bright outfits for Friday's "Eras Tour" show.

Kelce wore a patterned blue shirt and matching shorts as seen in social media posts from fans and stars like Rita Ora.

Travis Kelce poses with Rita Ora. @ritaora / Instagram

On his Instagram story, Travis shared a hilarious side-by-side photo of himself, Kelce and Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, standing together, comparing the group to a shot from “The Hangover.”

Instagram

Travis and Swift have hung out prior to their trip to the Sydney zoo. The duo posed for pics together at the 2024 Super Bowl, each holding up three fingers after the Kansas City Chiefs nabbed their third NFL championship. Travis also posed for pics with Swift's friends, including Lana Del Rey, rapper Ice Spice and Keleigh Teller.

Teller solidified the friendship and commented on Travis' roundup of pics from their trip to Sydney, dropping four crying-laughing emoji on his post.

On Feb. 22, 7News Australia reported that Kelce and Swift were spotted strolling around Sydney Zoo ahead of her performance. According to the outlet, the couple was given a private tour of the zoo where they had time to feed the kangaroos.

In photos captured, they appeared to be walking hand in hand with Swift sporting denim shorts and a red tank top and Kelce donning casual shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball hat.