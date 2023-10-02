Stevie Nicks just announced she's getting her own Barbie, but she says her plans for the future don't stop there.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 75, tells TODAY.com she wants to continue performing for the next few years, before doing some of the things she hasn't been able to do while she's been on tour — including releasing a poetry collection.

"I never write songs. They're always poems. They're on paper and I don't look at them as songs, I look at them as poems," she says. "If they work themselves into being a song, then I'm really happy. If they don't, they're going to go into that secret poetry book that I will someday release. I have all of the songs, before they were songs, so they're slightly different."

For now, fans can only imagine what some of the stories behind those poems may be.

Nicks and Fleetwood Mac were recently part of the inspiration behind author Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit 2019 novel "Daisy Jones & the Six." The book was also adapted into a series and released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, and Reid revealed in a blog post that Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's real-life relationship and how it played out in Fleetwood Mac loosely inspired one of the main relationships in the book.

Nicks shared her thoughts on social media after watching "Daisy Jones & the Six," saying she felt "like a ghost" watching her own story.

"In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story," Nicks wrote in August about Riley Keough, who portrayed the main character and one of the lead singers, Daisy Jones.

John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac on June 25, 1980. Pete Still / Redferns

"It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she continued, adding she wished Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in 2022, could have seen the show.

"She would have loved it," Nicks wrote, concluding with: "Hopefully it will continue..."

The singer also recently joined the ranks of artists like Tina Turner, Elton John, Gloria Estevan and David Bowie who have been honored with a Music Signature Series Barbie and says it took just two prototypes to perfect the re-creation of the iconic outfit she wore for Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" cover art for the Barbie doll.

She says she received the first doll in March and asked Mattel to make her face rounder and give her eye makeup a bit more of a Twiggy-esque edge. She unboxed the second doll by June, which she says was "perfect."

"She’s the 'Rumours' me, when I was 29 years old. But she’s also me now. It sounds impossible, but it’s not impossible somehow," she says of her doll. "Maybe that’s just the spirit of her — the spirit of Stevie Barbie and the spirit of me, blended together in this little person and it just emanates from her."

Nicks says she wrote down all of the reasons she loves her Barbie before our interview, and proceeds to list them off — one of the reasons being that the doll helps her unlock memories from her past.

"First of all, it’s like seeing my younger self. She brings back memories that I had forgotten. When I look at her I think of stuff that has gone out of my mind," Nicks says.

She adds: "She’s the memory and she’s the present — and everything in between."

Nicks' Barbie also seems to inspire her to think about the future. The singer explains she's spent most of her life on tour and says she sees herself continuing to travel from city to city to perform for her fans for the next five to six years.

Then, she muses on what may come next for her.

"When I look at (Barbie) and when I look at myself, I’ll probably tour for another four or five years and then I’ll probably decide to rent a castle in Scotland and go and write, in a whole kind of romantic way, and sit in front of a big, huge, massive fireplace and maybe get a huge wolfhound," Nicks says. "And have somebody else train it for me and deliver it at six months, fully trained, and then I’ll be sitting there with my huge dog."

Nicks reveals there is one person — or animal — in her life who may not love the wolfhound element. "I have a tiny Chinese crested right now, who is really jealous of Barbie," she says with a laugh.