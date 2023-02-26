Pink says she’s ‘disappointed’ in focus on a 'silly feud' amid album release

Pink is setting the record straight about comments she made recently on an alleged feud between the singer and Christina Aguilera from over 20 years ago.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Pink shared a selfie with her daughter, Willow, on Instagram, using the caption to pen a candid message about coverage of her decades-old “feud” with Christina Aguilera, which she says has been "resolved."

Pink expressed that she is “so saddened and disappointed by the narrative” the arose while promoting her ninth studio album, “Trustfall.” She wrote that while she "created one of the most beautiful albums," she is only being asked about "a silly feud" from her 20s.

"My real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman," she said in the caption.

During a recent interview with CNN, Pink addressed statements she made previously about the tense set of the “Lady Marmalade” music video, a song which featured Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya.

“Not everybody is supposed to like each other, and that’s okay. And back then, our personalities did not mix at all and that was okay,” she explained in the interview. “And then we hugged it out, kissed it out, and we have many times since.”

Pink said that at the time, Aguilera had been “upset” that the singer had been sitting in her chair, but emphasized that it was over now. She also pointed out that their tension was a likely occurrence in any workplace.

“Some people just don’t get along and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important and they hug it out and they move on," she said.

In her Instagram post, the singer said while she ultimately takes responsibility for the statements, she noted that she is “out of practice dodging the bulls--- that gets thrown at us hardworking women.”

Pink continued, “I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.”

To end her caption, the singer said that she believes in an “authentic apology” as well as owning up to her mistakes, adding, “I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I’m working on.

“To Christina- you know where we stand,” she wrote. “Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years Of kick a-- love and support. Peace.”

Busy Philipps commented on Pink's post in support, writing, "Please keep sharing as much as you do. It’s refreshing and interesting and truly- f--- this misogynistic culture for making you think you need to say less."

In recent interviews, Pink has also shared the deeply personal inspiration behind the album, including the impact of the death of her father Jim Moore in August 2021.

During a February interview on TODAY with Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie, she shared her personal connection to the track called “Turbulence,” explaining, “I hate telling people what a song is about, because it’s whatever it’s about for you, but for me it’s just speaking to anxiety and almost walking my daughter through it down that road.”

Since Pink’s last album in 2019, she has gone through her own turbulent times, including the pandemic, family sickness, the death of her father, as well as the loss of her close friend, Patricia, eight months later.

Her grief is explored in the album’s first song, “When I Get There,” which she describes as a “love letter” to her dad. She explained, “It’s a nice idea to think, ‘I hope you’re there. I hope you’re somewhere awesome.'"