Pink releases emotional song and video paying tribute to her late dad: 'He was my first Valentine'

Pink is honoring the memory of her late father, Jim Moore, in her emotional new ballad, “When I Get There.”

The 43-year-old Grammy winner introduced the song and its powerful new lyric video, which features home video footage of her and Moore over the years, Feb. 14 on Instagram.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day — I cherish the love I have that I can touch — and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” the singer wrote, adding hashtags including #HeWasMyFirstValentine.

In a voice-over on the video, which was released in its full length on YouTube, Moore can be heard explaining why he filmed so many of the family’s special moments.

“I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from, and some of the memories through the years,” says Moore while throwback images of his famous daughter, whom he refers to by her real name, Alecia, flash on screen. (Warning: The full-length video contains profanity.)

The video shows several of Pink’s school photos from childhood through adolescence and also includes images of her celebrating her first birthday.

The full-length video also shows Moore and Pink in more recent years — including footage of him surprising the singer with flowers on her tour bus — as well as images of Moore and Pink’s two children, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson.

“When I Get There” finds Pink reminiscing about her dad’s playful personality — and looking forward to the day the pair will be reunited.

“Is there a bar up there where you’ve got a favorite chair/ Where you sit with friends and talk about the weather?” Pink sings on the song’s chorus.

“Is there a place you go to watch the sunset,” she continues. “And, oh, is there a song you just can’t wait to share/ Yeah, I know, you’ll tell me when I get there.”

In August 2022, Pink paid tribute to Moore on the one-year anniversary of his death at age 75.

“I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” the singer wrote alongside pics of herself and Moore, including one of her at her ailing father’s bedside, that she posted on Instagram.

“You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me. Waiting for you to lift up the covers and let me in,” she continued. “Keep me safe. Waiting for a song that could drift us both back to sleep.”

The singer went on to say that she now lifts up the covers for Willow and Jameson so they can “hide” in bed with her. “Thanks for giving me that so I had it to give,” she wrote.

Pink concluded her post by telling her dad, “I miss talking to you. I miss fighting with you. I miss you telling me that you liked that new song. I miss hearing you be proud of me.”

