Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75.

“I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”

“Waiting for you to lift up the covers and let me in,” the singer continued. “Keep me safe. Waiting for a song that could drift us both back to sleep.”

Pink, who is mom of 11-year-old daughter, Willow, and 5-year-old son, Jameson, noted that she also sings to her kids now.

“They sleep in my bed so they don’t have to ask for permission,” she shared. “I will always the lift the covers for them to hide. Thanks for giving me that so I had it to give.”

In her post, Pink included three photos of herself and “Jimbo” during various phases of life. The last picture shows the star at her ailing dad’s bedside shortly before he passed away on Aug. 27, 2021.

“I miss talking to you,” Pink wrote. “I miss fighting with you. I miss you telling me that you liked that new song. I miss hearing you be proud of me.”

“I loved you more,” she added. “And you loved me most, first, and always.”

Moore, a Vietnam veteran, was Pink’s biggest supporter.

“He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important,” Pink revealed in a 2018 Instagram post. “He made me think I was worth loving.”

