Get ready to be schooled, “Breakfast Club” fans! Kelly Clarkson just did the ultimate cover of “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” the anthem of the 1985 classic, and it’s unforgettable.

Clarkson stepped up to the mic to perform the '80s hit for the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show on April 13.

For the performance, Clarkson pared down her vocals to match the melancholy track at the start. However, she eventually went full throttle by belting out the lyrics to the song in her signature style.

Fans who were blown away by Clarkson’s performance were quick to comment and shower the singer with praise.

“The cover I didn’t know I needed!! Thank you, Kelly and Band!” one user wrote in the comments section of the video’s Youtube page.

“I love Kelly Clarkson so much, and this song was on my mind,” another replied. “I recently lost a good friend of mine to cancer, and this song reminds me of her so much the fact Kelly Clarkson (sang it) honesty makes me tear up.”

“Don’t You (Forget About Me),” which was recorded by the band Simple Minds and released in 1985, was written for the classic coming-of-age drama directed by John Hughes.

Clarkson will soon be releasing new music of her own. In April, the Grammy winner received praise from fans after she teased a clip of her upcoming project, a new breakup tune called “Mine.” In the caption of her Instagram post, the singer shared that the song would debut on April 14.

“Someone’s going to show you how a heart can be used as you did mine,” Clarkson sang in the clip.

The song will appear on Clarkson’s upcoming album, “Chemistry,” which the singer told Variety she began working on soon after she separated from her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing,” she explained at the time. “So there’s the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it.”