Kelly Clarkson’s latest ‘Kellyoke’ is ‘Strong Enough’ to make Cher proud

Here’s a reminder that Kelly Clarkson is as “Strong” a singer as there is.

Clarkson busted out a top-notch version of Cher’s “Strong Enough” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show on Feb. 17.

The upbeat cover is bound to get you moving more than my fingers did typing these words. True to the original, the song begins very slowly, with Clarkson treating it like a ballad.

At 35 seconds in, though, she turns it into a real disco dance bop, much like Cher’s version, with Clarkson masterfully injecting her own vocal range into the performance, alternately paying homage to the original while making the song all her own.

Fans were awed by Clarkson’s spin on the track.

“The consistency and the clarity is what I am amazed with her,” one person wrote on YouTube. “Way to go Kelly, am sure Cher will be happy with this rendition.”

“From the first note, I was mesmerized. I’ve heard this song a boatload of times, but never like this,” someone else gushed.

“Queen I love you so much voice of our generation,” another person raved.

“I would love to see Cher and Kelly to do a duet,” someone else suggested.

“Strong Enough,” from Cher’s album “Believe,” rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart in 1999.

Clarkson, of course, has covered Cher before on her show. In 2021, Jimmy Fallon joined her to perform the Sonny & Cher classic “I Got You Babe.”

“We nailed it,” she joked after they finished. “I feel like we killed it.”