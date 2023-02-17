IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 Consumer Reports-approved mattresses on sale — plus more deals starting at $190

Kelly Clarkson’s latest ‘Kellyoke’ is ‘Strong Enough’ to make Cher proud

Clarkson performed Cher's 1999 hit on the Feb. 17 episode of her talk show.

Kelly Clarkson joins Hollywood Walk of Fame with ‘Idol’ judges

00:42
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Here’s a reminder that Kelly Clarkson is as “Strong” a singer as there is.

Clarkson busted out a top-notch version of Cher’s “Strong Enough” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her talk show on Feb. 17.

The upbeat cover is bound to get you moving more than my fingers did typing these words. True to the original, the song begins very slowly, with Clarkson treating it like a ballad.

At 35 seconds in, though, she turns it into a real disco dance bop, much like Cher’s version, with Clarkson masterfully injecting her own vocal range into the performance, alternately paying homage to the original while making the song all her own.

Fans were awed by Clarkson’s spin on the track.

“The consistency and the clarity is what I am amazed with her,” one person wrote on YouTube. “Way to go Kelly, am sure Cher will be happy with this rendition.”

“From the first note, I was mesmerized. I’ve heard this song a boatload of times, but never like this,” someone else gushed.

“Queen I love you so much voice of our generation,” another person raved.

“I would love to see Cher and Kelly to do a duet,” someone else suggested.

“Strong Enough,” from Cher’s album “Believe,” rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart in 1999.

Clarkson, of course, has covered Cher before on her show. In 2021, Jimmy Fallon joined her to perform the Sonny & Cher classic “I Got You Babe.”

“We nailed it,” she joked after they finished. “I feel like we killed it.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.