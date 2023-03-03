Kelly Clarkson’s latest ‘Kellyoke’ is too ‘Cutie’ for words

Kelly Clarkson got emo in her latest “Kellyoke” segment on March 3.

The Grammy winner sang “You Are a Tourist” by Death Cab for Cutie on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson and her studio band, Y’all, leaned into the emo vibe by donning an all-black ensemble while covering the rock band’s smash hit. The former "American Idol" champion truly let her vocals soar during the performance.

“When there’s a burning in your heart/ An endless yearning in your heart/ Build it bigger than the sun/ Let it grow, let it grow,” she sang.

“You Are a Tourist” was Death Cab for Cutie's first single off their seventh album, “Codes and Keys,” released in 2011, and was their first No. 1 hit on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Fans took to the YouTube comment section to praise Clarkson's latest cover.

“Queen Kelly Clarkson is just out of this world gifted,” one user wrote.

“There’s a burning in my heart everyday for a new Kellyoke,” another user chimed in.

Earlier this week, Clarkson covered another rock hit, the Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” on her talk show. She's also had fans raving in recent weeks with performances of songs including Cher’s “Strong Enough” and the Whitney Houston classic “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”