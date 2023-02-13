What time is Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 halftime show? How to watch

Rihanna is set to take the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl, her first live performance since the 2018 Grammys.

If you're excited, you're not alone: The anticipation is real, especially given the small tidbits she's given away in recent interviews.

Wondering how to tune into the performance, even if you're not watching the championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs ... or don't have cable? It's more than possible. All it takes is knowing the rough timing of the event.

Here's what to know about how to watch, so you don't miss any of the setlist and unexpected surprises (like a possible appearance from her boyfriend A$AP Rocky).

How to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show 2023

This year, the Super Bowl and halftime show will air on Fox. You can watch through your cable provider on TV, or stream by logging in to Fox.com or apps on your smart TV or smart phone.

If you don't have cable, you can stream Fox on a service like Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription or free trial.

What time is Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show is expected to start around 8:00 p.m. ET, an hour and a half after the kickoff at 6:30.

She isn’t the first musical performance of the evening. Sheryl Lee Ralph previously made history by being the first to sing the Black National Anthem within the Super Bowl stadium, and Chris Stapleton’s “Star Spangled Banner“ brought people to tears.