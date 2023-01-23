Season-long tailgates, watch parties and rivalries all boil down to the Super Bowl.

The date of Super Bowl 57 is February 12 and teams are still competing to advance to the showdown.

Super Bowl LVII is also doubling as a highly anticipated concert: Halftime performer Rihanna is giving her first performance in six years. That plus the Super Bowl's trademark ads make it a must-see event.

Below, find all the details you need about how to watch.

What day is the Super Bowl LVII?

Historically, the Super Bowl has been played on the first Sunday in February. But this year, like last year, the Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12, the second Sunday of the month.

The change is the result of the NFL expanding the regular season from 16 to 17 games in 2021. The trend of later-than-usual Super Bowls will go on, with 2024's taking place on Feb. 11 in Nevada.

When will the 2023 Super Bowl start and end?

The start time of the Super Bowl is certain – but the rest depends on game play.

Super Bowl kick-off time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The halftime show will begin after the first two quarters of the game are completed, typically around 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Most Super Bowls last a bit under four hours. Expect to finish around 10 p.m. ET or so.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

The 2023 Super Bowl is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona has previously hosted three Super Bowls.

The 2015 match in Glendale between the Seahawks and the Patriots also goes down in history for being the debut of the "Left Shark" meme from Katy Perry's halftime show.

How can I watch this year's Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

You can watch the big game on Fox's cable channel or website by logging in through your cable provider. Those without cable can stream Fox on a service like Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV with a subscription or free trial.

What teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

No team has clinched a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl yet. Four teams have advanced to the conference championship games this weekend. The San Francisco 49ers compete against the Philadelphia Eagles Jan. 29 and later that day, the Cincinnati Bengals duke it out against the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner of each game will advance to the Super Bowl.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl's halftime performance. She has not performed in six years and has largely stepped away from music since launching her makeup company, Fenty, in 2017 and later its intimate apparel counterpart, FentyxSavage.

So when her halftime performance was announced in September, it practically broke the internet. Rihanna said becoming a mom inspired her to take on the prestigious job.

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year. The team was knocked out of contention this year in December after losing to the Green Bay Packers.