Clear your plans: We're going to Harry's house. Harry Styles' house, that is. The pop sensation recently announced the name and date of his third album, and we're ready to be let in through the front door.

Entitled "Harry's House," the album is exuding cozy vibes — and stirring up excitement among the pop sensation's fans. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long for music: While the album is dropping in mid May, the first single, "As It Was," will debut on April 1.

If you're already listening to Styles' past albums in anticipation, then find out more details about "Harry's House" and singles like "As It Was" below.

"Harry's House" will be released in May

We don't have many details — but we do have a date. The former One Direction member announced that his third solo album, "Harry's House," would be released on Friday, May 20.

In a topsy-turvy photo accompanying the announcement, Styles stands on the ceiling of an upside-down living room, wearing oversized jeans designed by Molly Goddard.

The new music arrives over two years after Styles' sophomore album release, “Fine Line,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Styles won a Grammy for the "Fine Line" single "Watermelon Sugar."

In a mysterious trailer for "Harry's House," Styles stands on a stage as a 2D house is raised behind him.

'Harry's House' will have more songs than Styles' last album

Good news: According to a press release from Columbia Records, Styles' upcoming album has 13 tracks, one more than the 12 tracks on "Fine Line." Styles' self-titled debut solo album, "Harry Styles," had 10 tracks.

So far, a track list for 'Harry's House' hasn't been released

Beyond "As It Was," the track titles for Styles' third album are a mystery. However, fans believe Styles is leaving clues to possible song titles and lyrics. There's precedent for this kind of sleuthing. Styles teased his second album in a series of black-and-white posters that bear the message, "Do you know who you are?"

Other artists have taken a similar approach to drumming up anticipation for new music. Ahead of the announcement for Adele's latest album, the number 30 appeared on landmarks around the world, a nod to the album's name. Taylor Swift challenged fans to decode clues in anticipation of her "Red" re-recording.

Keeping Styles' past promotional campaigns in mind, fans have been tweeting out images of the billboards for upcoming single. One poster has a black-and-white photograph of Styles on a large inflatable ball; the other purple posters have the message, "It's not the same as it was."

There are also clues being left on the internet and in newspapers, per Variety. On March 18, a new Twitter account with the handle @youarehome tweeted, appropriately, "You are home," and has left a cryptic yet soothing message each day since. Ads with the phrase "You are home" appeared in print, too.

Styles confirmed viral campaign was part of his album's rollout by following the verified @youarehome accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

The profile of these accounts link to a website with the URL youarehome.co. The simple website features a door that opens once your mouse is waved. The background behind the door changes daily, with images preserved on Instagram.

These images may be indicative of the energy "Harry's House" will capture through music.

The album's first single will launch in April with 'As It Was'

"As It Was," the first single off the album, will be released on Friday, April 1. The title hearkens back to the expression found on the promotional posters, “It’s not the same as it was.”

Styles tweeted the announcement along with three evocative photos. In the photos, Styles wears a red garment with sequins, and stands poised at the front of a long hallway. Perhaps he’s about to launch into a gymnastics routine — we’ll have to wait and see.