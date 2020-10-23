Kelly Clarkson's performance of Harry Styles hit will take you back to summer

Everyone's all set for fall and Halloween, but Kelly Clarkson is making sure we get one last drip of summer sweetness!

At least, that's what she's doing in her latest installment of "Kellyoke." On Friday, Clarkson covered Harry Styles' song "Watermelon Sugar" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and it's a perfect way to get your toes tapping for the weekend:

Standing on a pink-and-green neon stage that reminds us of watermelon candy, Clarkson belted out the tune, which was Styles' first "Billboard" Hot 100 No. 1 hit in the U.S. Styles himself performed the song on TODAY in February.

Clarkson and Styles met for the first time several years ago, when he introduced himself. Later, Clarkson told ITV's "This Morning," "He is so nice. He walked up to me out of nowhere at the Billboard Awards, and no one does that. In pop music people are very like 'too cool for school' most of the time, so I thought he was such a nice gentleman and so kind.''

"Watermelon Sugar" wasn't Clarkson's only "Kellyoke" number this week: On Wednesday, she blasted through Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit, "Torn." And this is the second Styles tune she's done in less than a month; in September, she covered his 2019 song "Adore You" during "Kellyoke," too.

"She's amazing ... a real singer that can sing almost anything," wrote one fan in the YouTube comments.

"Kelly NEVER disappoints!" wrote another.

We won't disagree!