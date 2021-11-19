Could ‘30’ be Adele’s last album named after her age? Here’s what she says

The wait is over, as Adele’s new album, “30,” finally dropped Friday. It’s her fourth album titled after the age she wrote and recorded the songs, though Adele fans know she said years back that she’d change up her titling tradition after her third.

So why the decision to stick to it?

“Well, one thing: I’m going to change my mind all the time,” she told NPR in a new interview. “And that’s OK. I can say, ‘I’m never going to do this’ and ‘I’m never going to do that.’ But am I?”

As for future albums, the “Easy on Me” singer made no promises about scrapping or not scrapping the age title — she’s just going to keep everyone on their toes.

“I am just like everyone else in the world. I can change my mind,” she added. “And I haven’t got to stay true to something that I’ve said — you know, I think the age thing is a bloody good idea. And so I want to keep going with (the titles). Or I might not.”

A look at Adele's four studio albums. The latest, titled “30” (top right), debuted Friday. TODAY Illustration / Amazon

Adele had previously released “19” in 2008, “21” in 2011 and “25” in 2015. Now comes “30,” her first new album in six years.

Back in 2015, she spoke about doing away with naming albums after her age.

“I think this will be my last age one,” she told Beats1 host Zane Lowe before the release of “25.” “I’m sure I’m wrong with this but I feel there’s been a massive change in me in the last couple of years.”

She shared the same sentiment with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during her 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment, saying she believes strongly in trilogies.

Fans have been clamoring for “30” for some time, particularly since she teased the release of “Easy on Me” in October. She has spoken about how the album, which revolves around her divorce from Simon Konecki and their son, Angelo, 9, features a voicemail she left while having a panic attack.

“That’s in the one for my son,” she told the Australian radio show Australia’s “Carrie & Tommy” in October.

“It’s at the end, sort of in the outro. I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn’t bloody answer.”

Numbers or not, Adele is pleased with her most recent effort.

“I think it’s definitely my most personal and most vulnerable record yet,” she told NPR. “And that’s saying something, because I feel like I’ve always gone there before. ... I was thinking the other day about “21” — what was wrong with me? I was taking it that seriously ... that was a boyfriend. How the hell did I write that album? Like, you know?”