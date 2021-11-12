Taylor Swift releases new 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

I don't know about you but I'm feeling 22...again!

Pop star Taylor Swift dropped "Red (Taylor's Version)" Thursday night. This version of her album features 30 tracks and one "Message from Taylor."

After a well-documented and public spat with her former label, Big Machine, and executive Scooter Braun, Swift has been recording new versions of her earlier works so she can own the masters.

In November 2020, the singer said the process has been "both exciting and creatively fulfilling."

"I have plenty of surprises in store," she told fans at the time.

In April 2021, Swift re-released her 2008 album, "Fearless." Her new version included several un-released songs "from the vault."

Swift also released two sister albums in 2020, "Folklore" and "Evermore." The eighth and ninth albums were a departure from the upbeat pop we’ve come to expect in recent years from the singer-songwriter.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she wrote in December. “I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales.”

Swift still has to re-record her debut album, "Taylor Swift," her 2010 album "Speak Now," her 2014 work "1989," and her 2017 album, "Reputation."