Adele may be dropping clues around the world that she’s releasing a new album

Adele's fans believe she's about to release a new album — and the proof may be in a mysterious promo campaign centered around the number 30.

The British singer's admirers have taken to Twitter using the hashtag #Adele30 to speculate about the record, which would be Adele's first new album of music since 2015. One clue? The number 30 itself. After all, "30" would be a natural successor to Adele's previous albums — "19," "21" and "25" — which were all named for the age she was when she recorded each one.

The chatter began over the weekend after fans began spotting the number 30 projected onto buildings all over the globe. There it was on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Tate Modern museum in London and Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, among other historical landmarks.

It even popped up on New York’s Empire State Building. And that font? Well, it looked an awful lot like the font Adele used on her previous albums.

The number 30 appeared on the Empire State Building on Friday. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Adele, 33, has recently freshened up her social media pages, giving all of them a uniform look. The singer appears to have deleted photos of herself in the profile pic position on each page, opting instead for a murky dark blue color.

According to Pitchfork, Adele also hinted that her next album would be called "30" way back in 2019 when she wrote on Instagram, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you." We can't link to Adele's actual post because as of this writing, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all been inoperable for hours. Which raises the question: Has Adele actually broken the internet?

Clearly, the prospects of a new Adele album has fans excited. The #Adele30 hashtag quickly became a top trending topic Monday on Twitter.

"ADELE IS COMING EVERYONE GET UP!" one fan tweeted.

"SO. EXCITED. I. CANNOT. BREATHE," wrote another.

Many fans commented to marvel over the stealth simplicity of Adele's worldwide "30" teaser campaign (if it is, in fact, an Adele campaign).

"Adele hasn’t even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone," wrote someone who included photos of "30" projected onto some of the world's most well-known buildings.

"The whole world said 30," another fan wrote alongside more pics.

"The fact that people straight away guessed it’s Adele instead of questioning why the hell 30 keeps popping up all around the world, proves how big of a legend Adele is and how she owns these numbers! A legendary artist!!" another remarked.

Amid the global hoopla, one fan paused to express sympathy to any other pop stars who have new music to promote right now.

"My condolences to any artist releasing the same week or even year as Adele," the fan wrote.