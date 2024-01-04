Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry'

She may be the Princess of Pop but Britney Spears is disputing rumors that she plans to release a new album.

In a post shared to Instagram on Jan. 3, the pop star said she does not plan to return to the music industry.

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!" she captioned a photo of a Guido Reni painting of the biblical story of Salome, holding John the Baptist's head on a tray.

"They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!!!" she continued. "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!"

She added that she's written "over 20 songs for other people (in) the past two years."

"I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way," she said.

A spokesperson for Spears did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for additional comment to clarify which artists Spears wrote music for.

In her post, Spears went on to dispute another rumor — that her 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me" was released without her approval — which she said was "far from the truth."

"The Woman In Me," which came out on Oct. 24, 2023, made several bombshell claims over four decades of the "Toxic" singer's life.

The book includes many details from her life under her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021.

It also had insight into her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including that she had an abortion when she became pregnant with his child. She also revealed that she'd known Timberlake was unfaithful to her throughout their relationship and things finally ended via text, which left her "devastated."

Spears also opened up about her marriage with Kevin Federline — with whom she has two now-teenage boys — which ended officially in 2007.

"So I was young, and I made a lot of mistakes. But I will say this: I wasn’t manipulative. I was just stupid," she wrote in her memoir. "That’s one thing Justin and Kevin ruined about me. I used to trust people. But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again."

In August 2023, Spears and actor/trainer Sam Asghari called it quits after 14 months of marriage.