Britney Spears wrote in her new memoir that she became pregnant with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's child, and that the pair ultimately decided to get an abortion, according to an excerpt of the book published on People.com

Spears writes in her upcoming book, "The Woman in Me," that Timberlake had misgivings about the pregnancy, given their ages at the time, according to the excerpt obtained by People.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote.

Spears began dating Timberlake in 1999, when she was 17 and he was 18. The pair split in 2002.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Timberlake, Spears and the book's publisher for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.