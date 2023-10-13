Just days ahead of the release of Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," fans are buzzing about what revelations may be included in the bombshell book.

Adding to the intrigue, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced on Oct. 13 actor Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook of "The Woman in Me," while Spears is set to record the book's introduction.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a press release given to TODAY by the publisher. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Williams said in a statement of her involvement in the project, "I stand with Britney."

Keep reading to find out everything to know about the release of Spears' upcoming book, which is set to reveal Spears’ “incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to Gallery Books.

When is the memoir coming out?

Spears' book is set to release on Oct. 24, 2023.

What will the book be about?

“The Woman in Me” is described as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” according to the book’s website.

In addition to spanning Spears' career as one of the today's biggest pop stars, the memoir will recount Spears' court battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which stripped her of making her own personal and financial decisions for over a decade.

The book will also include insight into her testimony in 2021, where she advocated for the dissolution of her court-ordered conservatorship. A Los Angeles judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship in November 2021.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” Gallery Books said in a press release. “The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.”

“With remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” the publisher continued.

Will there be an audiobook?

Yes, Spears will narrate the book's introduction, and Williams will lend her voice to the rest of the book.