What Britney Spears has said about her 2 sons with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears will open up to her fans about navigating motherhood and fame in her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

The 41-year-old pop icon’s highly-anticipated book, out Oct. 24, will tackle subjects that Spears rarely addressed during her 13-year conservatorship, which prevented her from making personal and financial decisions about her life and career. Now, the singer is ready to share how that conservatorship affected all parts of her life, including being a mom.

Spears’ “The Woman in Me” will discuss “her freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the book’s website teases.

The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer has spoken briefly over the years about being a mom of two. Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share two sons: 18-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 17-year-old Jayden James Federline.

Britney Spears and sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline attend the premiere of "Smurfs 2" on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California. Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2016, Spears penned a tribute to her boys in a TIME essay, calling them her “masterpieces.”

“From the day I saw the most precious eyes, I believed in miracles to the core. Such a gift God has given me, exploring in your beautiful worlds every day. I pray as a mother I teach you strength and passion to carry through the struggles in the world,” she wrote at the time.

She has continued to gush about her sons over the years in social media posts. In March 2021, she shared a rare photo of them on Instagram, revealing that the teenagers were already taller than her.

Spears uploaded a picture that she took with her two sons while they were standing in a field. Both teenagers wore masks in the snaps.

“It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now,” she wrote in the caption, in part.

She added, “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it.”

Read on to learn what else Spears has said about her relationship with her two sons.

Sean Preston Federline

Spears and Kevin Federline’s oldest son, Sean Preston Federline, recently celebrated his 18th birthday on Sept. 14. She did not upload a birthday message to social media amid ongoing tension between her and her sons. But, on June 5, Spears gave Sean Preston Federline a shout out in a post, calling him her “first love.”

Reports about a divide between the musician and her boys emerged last year after Kevin Federline claimed in an ITV interview in August 2022 that his ex wife had not seen their children in months.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said, referring to Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

He also mentioned that Spears’ Instagram content played a role in their strained relationship.

Kevin Federline’s attorney previously said in a statement that the boys would not be in attendance at Spears’ nuptials but were “happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

At the time, Spears responded to Federline’s ITV comments on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ...As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ..,” she said, in part.

She described the situation as “hurtful” and said that the problems between her and her sons started “LONG before Instagram.”

Jayden James Federline

In March 2022, Spears hinted that her son Jayden James Federline inherited her musical talents.

She praised his skills in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Jayden can play jazz 🎷 and literally anything on the piano 🎹 !!!” she wrote on Instagram. She said her youngest son was so talented that his abilities scared her.

“We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues ... it’s scary how good he is but he said the other day. ‘Mamma it’s the thoughts I think too much’ ... I was like, ‘NOOOOOOO !!! Don’t be me ever please God, no,’” she shared.

Following news of her falling out with her children, she shared two identical Instagram posts expressing her love for her sons.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!!,” she sweetly said.

The “Sometimes” singer continued, “I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita🌹🌹🌹.”

Spears typically uploads a joint birthday tribute for her sons, but for the last two years she has not publicly celebrated the birthdays of Sean Preston Federline or Jayden James Federline, who turned 17 on Sept. 12.

Her last birthday tribute to her sons was shared in September 2021.

The post featured a moving quote about motherhood: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

In the caption, she said her teenagers are “extremely independent little men.”

“I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life,” Spears wrote.