Adele releases music video for ‘I Drink Wine’ nearly 1 year after '30' came out

Adele has made fans wait a long time before seeing a third video from her "30" album, which came out in November 2021. She came through Oct. 26 with a colorful video for the single "I Drink Wine."

The seven-minute video comes more than nine months after the release of the trippy black-and-white video for "Oh My God," and a solid year after the video for "Easy On Me," but to hear Adele tell it, the filming for "I Drink Wine" happened before either of those videos.

"The 'I Drink Wine' video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!" Adele tweeted the day before the video's official release.

The video, directed by Joe Talbot, finds the London-born hitmaker decked out in a glamorous gold gown. She sings and drinks multiple glasses of wine while floating down a river in an inner tube.

Adele floats on a river while drinking wine in the video for "I Drink Wine." CLIFF LIPSON/CBS

While traveling down the river, the singer notices several fisherman on the river's bank, one of whom is played by "Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson. Sampson's fisherman character dives into the water to flirt with Adele, but a group of synchronized swimmers whisks him away.

Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also are featured.

Like many songs on "30," the gospel-tinged, piano-driven "I Drink Wine" features lyrics about a painful breakup. Adele, who split with ex-husband Simon Konecki, prior to recording the album sings, "Oh, I hope in time / We both will find / peace of mind / Sometimes the road less traveled / Is a road best left behind."

The original song was 15 minutes long, Adele told "Rolling Stone."

By the video's end, Adele, who in real life found love again with sports agent Rich Paul, has ditched her wine glass, and is seen floating serenely on the water surrounded by pink flowers.