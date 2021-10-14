Adele releases new song, music video for 1st time since 2015

For the first time since 2015, pop star Adele is releasing new music. The "Hello" singer dropped her first single and music video on Thursday night, "Easy on Me."

"Go easy on me baby, I was still a child," she sings in the chorus. "Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. I had no time to choose what I chose to do. So go easy on me."

The music video features the pop star leaving behind an old home and driving through the countryside listening to her song on a cassette tape.

The song is the first single from her upcoming album, "30," which will be released on Nov. 19.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Adele explained that the album had been her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f--- it, you only live once'. The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why," she explained in her post. "The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."

"Home is where the heart is," she concluded.

Ahead of her of album's drop, the singer appeared on the November 2021 covers of both American and British Vogue.

She opened up to Vogue about her weight loss journey, her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, and how her divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki affected their son, Angelo.

In one story, she recounted how one recent moment with her 6-year-old had changed the entire trajectory of their relationship.

"He said to my face, 'Can you see me? And I was like, Uh, yeah. And he was like, Cause I can’t see you,’” she said. “Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn’t there.”

Adele added that the conversation had inspired her to continue songwriting and putting out her latest album. She said her new album was her way of talking to Angelo about the changes happening to their family after the divorce and hopes that he’ll understand when he is older.