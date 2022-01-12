Adele releases 'Oh My God' video — the meaning behind the lyrics

Adele released a music video for her latest single, "Oh My God," on Wednesday — and it's jam-packed with dancers, balloons, apples, wooden chairs and at least one horse.

The trippy black-and-white video, directed by Sam Brown, who also helmed the video for "Rolling in the Deep," opens on an image of an apple atop a wooden chair. The camera quickly glides over to Adele, 33, who's sitting on a wooden chair of her own. Before you know it, another Adele pops up behind her and she's singing, too. Multiple Adeles? Like everything else in the video, this definitely feels symbolic.

Soon, we see a toppled wooden chair with apples lying around it. The apples likely remind fans that Adele shared a photo of herself in a red ballgown days ago that showed her channeling Snow White, or perhaps the evil queen, while holding an apple in her hand.

Adele revives the ballgown she posed in just days before the video dropped (and yes, she takes a bite of that symbolic apple). YouTube

As a bunch of balloons cause yet another wooden chair to float in the air, dancers move about with their arms flailing. Someone is seen applying lipstick, while another person quietly reads a book. Later, we'll see a wooden chair burning in flames.

Meanwhile, two more Adeles show up, singing in full glam in front of brightly lit circles. Do they represent spotlights? Or maybe halos? Seconds later, we see Adele sporting a retro hairstyle with flipped-out ends as dancers in vintage clothes perform throwback moves in some kind of subconscious sock hop.

At one point, the British singer wears a retro hairstyle with flipped-out ends as dancers in vintage clothes perform dance moves from yesteryear. YouTube

The meaning behind 'Oh My God' lyrics

Is Adele recalling simpler times? The lyrics to "Oh My God," the second single off her hit "30" album, detail the anguish the Grammy winner suffered when she contemplated dating after her divorce from longtime partner Simon Konecki.

Speaking to Audacy in November, Adele said "Oh My God" is "about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside.

"I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You’re single, 30, and ready to mingle.’ And I was like, ‘I ain’t ready to mingle at all.’ ... It was just about the prospect of sort of dating and stuff like that in bloody L.A., which is not the vibe."

In the song, Adele, who went on to find post-divorce love with sports agent Rich Paul, sings, "Boy, you give good love, I won’t lie/ It’s what keeps me coming back, even though I’m terrified."

The video for "Oh My God" eventually shows Adele confidently rocking that red ballgown near the aforementioned horse. And, sure enough, near the video's end, the singer, perhaps neither Snow White nor the evil queen but decidedly herself, gives in to temptation and takes a big ol' bite out of that apple.

