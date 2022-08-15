Adele on her family: ‘I definitely want more kids’

Adele revealed she wants more children — after she ensures the success of her Las Vegas residency later this year.

"I definitely want more kids," Adele told Elle for the publication's September cover story. "I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---- nail it."

Adele, 34, is already mom to 9-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The couple split in 2019, and divorced in 2021.

The 15-time Grammy winner singer added she "absolutely" wants to get married again, but dispelled rumors she's engaged to her boyfriend of one year, sports agent Rich Paul.

"I’m not engaged," she told Elle. "I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

"I’m not married," she continued. "I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married."

Elle reports Adele and Paul, 40, had been friends for years, but their relationship became romantic in 2021. The couple are reportedly renovating their house together with a blended family in mind.

But the "Hello" singer described the initial cancelation of her residency shows at Caesars Palace as a career low.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” she said. “By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

Adele posted a teary-eyed video on Jan. 20, the day before the shows were set to premiere, announcing she would be canceling and rescheduling the shows. She said she debated whether to go through with something that didn't feel authentic to her.

"There was just no soul in it," Adele told Elle. "The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Adele announced last month that the residency, "Weekends With Adele," would begin in November and run through March, with shows every Friday and Saturday evening each week.

“The first couple of months was really, really hard,” Adele said of the cancellation. “I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do."

"And I don’t think many people would have done what I did," she continued. "I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."