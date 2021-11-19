The voice of Adele's 9-year-old son, Angelo, makes a tender appearance in an emotional song on her new album in which she speaks to him about her divorce from his father and her guilt over its effect on him.

Angelo can be heard in voice notes Adele blended in to the track on "My Little Love," the third song on her album "30," which was released on Friday.

"Oi, I feel like you don’t love me,” Angelo says at one point.

"You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” Adele responds.

She also shares her honest emotions with her son in another voice note.

"Mommy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently ... I feel a bit confused. And I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing," she says.

In another part, she refers to ex-husband Simon Konecki, 47, whom she split with in 2019 and officially divorced in March.

“I love your dad ‘cause he gave you to me," she says. "You’re half me and you’re half Daddy."

The song also features Adele singing, "I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty/I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save me."

She also sings, "Mama's got a lot to learn" in the chorus.

Fans took to social media on Friday to express their feelings on the new song. It was mostly tears from what we can see.

"Adele talking bout 'take it easy on me' but then 'My Little Love' comes on with those heartbreaking voice memos, and it’s like well damn, sis, take it easy on US," tweeted Saeed Jones.

"Hearing Adele cry and speak so openly about her divorce, hearing Angelo and her apologizing to him," one fan wrote. "How am I meant to continue it’s track 3 and my little love has ruined me."

The 33-year-old singer opened up in an interview with Vogue in October about the effect their divorce has had on their son. The couple maintains joint custody of Angelo.

“He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she said. “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t f------ know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love.”

“I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old,” she added.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Adele said she was "embarrassed" that she couldn't make her marriage work.

“I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I have kids that we’d stay together, we will be that united family,” she said. “And I tried for a really, really long time and then I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself. I thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time.”