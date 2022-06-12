Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul talks having more kids and ‘being a different dad’

Rich Paul is opening up about having children at a young age and why he wants to be a “different dad” in the future.

The founder of the Klutch Sports Group, who has been dating Adele since last summer, spoke to E! News about building his business while also raising his children.

In an interview published on Saturday, June 11, Paul, who has three children, told the publication, “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.”

He continued, “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Paul shared that he hopes to be “a more patient dad” if he decided to expand his family.

Adele and Rich Paul on Feb. 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

In 2012, the sports agent, 40, started his own company called Klutch Sports Group, which currently represents his longtime friend LeBron James. Since then, his business has expanded and he represents dozens of NBA players.

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” Paul explained to E! News. “Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

The businessman said he has a daughter who is a junior in college which means that the first time around he “was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life.”

Now, Paul revealed he is “really looking forward to being an older dad.”

In addition to working with NBA superstars and running his agency, Rich is also partnering with the Old Spice “School of Swagger” program and Walmart to help increase high school graduation rates by 10 percent over the next 10 years.

Despite all his accomplishments and philanthropy, Paul’s children still view him as a normal, uncool dad.

“My kids never tell me I’m a cool dad,” he said. “Their friends think I’m a cool dad, so I feel good about that. But my kids never really tell me, ‘Dad, you’re cool.’ They don’t show me that love like that, but I know it’s deep down inside.”

Last year, Paul made headlines when he was photographed sitting courtside with Adele at game five of the NBA finals, marking their first public event as a couple.

In September 2021, they became Instagram official and a month later the “Easy On Me” singer, 34, gushed about her beau in an interview with American Vogue.

“He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said at the time, explaining that the two met at a party.

“I was a bit drunk,” she recalled. “I said: ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’ He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

Earlier this year, the pair sparked engagement rumors after Adele wore a large diamond ring at the Brit Awards and during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

While they haven’t confirmed their engagement, they did seem to imply in May that they had moved in together.

Adele uploaded multiple photos to her Instagram that showed them standing in front of a home while dangling house keys in the air.

“Time flies,” she wrote in the caption.

The British pop star was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. They share 9-year-old son Angelo together.