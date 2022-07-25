Adele is 'ecstatic' about announcing rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates

Adele just dropped some news that fans have been eagerly awaiting for months.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency back in January, the singer has officially rescheduled all 24 shows at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace — and added eight new dates to the tour.

The 34-year-old broke the news on Twitter, while sharing a poster promoting the highly anticipated residency.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," she captioned the post.

Adele initially announced her residency last November, and it was slated to kick off on Jan. 21, 2022 and run through April 16, 2022. However, the British singer revealed that she was postponing the shows in a tearful video posted in January just days before the residency was supposed to begin.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," she said at the time. According to Adele, problems caused by COVID and "delivery delays" made it "impossible to finish the show."

With her recent post, Adele offered further insight into why she had to delay the residency in January, explaining that figuring out the logistics of the shows took longer than anticipated.

"Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me," she wrote, thanking followers for their "patience" and signing off with an "I love you."

When will Adele's Las Vegas residency begin?

According to a press release given to TODAY, the shows will kick off on Nov. 18, 2022 and run through March 25, 2023, with concerts taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.

The “Weekends with Adele” residency will include four shows in November, eight in December, four in January, eight in February and eight in March.

Current ticket holders have three options

Planning to go to the original Las Vegas residency? Here are your options.

If you purchased tickets and did not refund them, your tickets are valid — but only for your new performance date. According to Ticketmaster, exchanges are not being offered for this residency.

So, if you already purchased tickets for the residency and can no longer attend, you can get a refund for your tickets through Aug. 1 — and, if you're interested, buy new tickets through the Refunded Fans Presale on Aug. 10.

Finally, if you previously purchased tickets and already refunded them, you can take part in the Refunded Fans Presale on Aug. 10.

Tickets are still available — depending on eligibility

There are still tickets up for grabs for all 32 concerts.

However, tickets available on the General Verified Fan Presale on Aug. 11 are only available for those who had previously registered for the Adele Verified Fan Presale during the last go-around.

Ticketmaster will notify anyone who's eligible for both the Refunded Fans Presale and the General Verified Fan Presale on Aug. 3.

What fans are saying

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. "Well worth the wait, see you soon love!" one wrote. "No need to explain yourself queen," another commented.

Still, not everyone agreed when Adele said she made the "right" decision postponing her shows.

"Who would be mug enough to fall for this new scam? It wa(s) the right decision for fans to lose money," one Twitter user wrote.

Others spoke out about the distribution process: "Ticket holders have 7 days to determine if their randomly selected new dates work for them ... wish we had a little more time," another wrote.

Even so, many fans were overwhelmingly supportive of her decision.

"As a fan from the start of your career in the U.S. I will always respect your decisions as an artist. You know what’s right for you," one wrote.