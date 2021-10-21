IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Shop All Day': 20 problem solvers to make life easier this fall — starting at $6

Adele’s ‘30’ album will feature a voicemail she left while having a panic attack

"I was really frightened," she said about the message during a radio interview.

Adele releases new single overnight

Oct. 15, 202100:58
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Adele’s fans are going to hear more than just her singing on her highly anticipated new album.

The Grammy winner says the album, “30,” which focuses on her divorce from Simon Konecki and their son, Angelo, 9, features a voicemail she left while having a panic attack.

“That’s in the one for my son, yeah,” she told the Australian radio show Australia’s “Carrie & Tommy” earlier this week.

Adele is set to release new single, and her fans are going bonkers

Oct. 6, 202102:12

“It’s at the end, sort of like in the outro. I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn’t bloody answer.”

Adele said the message clues listeners in on what she was going through.

“It shines some light on — I’m talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed, it’s like I can stop putting on that brave face.”

Adele goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Sept. 22, 202103:31

The split took its toll on the singer.

“My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating,” she told British Vogue.

Adele sent her fans into a frenzy last week with the release of the album’s first single, “Easy on Me,” which became Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day. That came just days after she announced "30" will be released Nov. 19.

Adele teases possible new album in birthday post

May 6, 201900:40

Adele promises "30" will open some eyes.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption," she told British Vogue. "But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

While "30" focuses on the drama of her personal life, Adele has bounced back by dating sports agent Rich Paul. The two were spotted attending the season opening game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.