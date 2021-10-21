Adele’s ‘30’ album will feature a voicemail she left while having a panic attack

Adele’s fans are going to hear more than just her singing on her highly anticipated new album.

The Grammy winner says the album, “30,” which focuses on her divorce from Simon Konecki and their son, Angelo, 9, features a voicemail she left while having a panic attack.

“That’s in the one for my son, yeah,” she told the Australian radio show Australia’s “Carrie & Tommy” earlier this week.

“It’s at the end, sort of like in the outro. I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn’t bloody answer.”

Adele said the message clues listeners in on what she was going through.

“It shines some light on — I’m talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed, it’s like I can stop putting on that brave face.”

The split took its toll on the singer.

“My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating,” she told British Vogue.

Adele sent her fans into a frenzy last week with the release of the album’s first single, “Easy on Me,” which became Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day. That came just days after she announced "30" will be released Nov. 19.

Adele promises "30" will open some eyes.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption," she told British Vogue. "But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

While "30" focuses on the drama of her personal life, Adele has bounced back by dating sports agent Rich Paul. The two were spotted attending the season opening game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles earlier this week.