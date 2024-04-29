Blue Ivy Carter making film debut with mom Beyoncé in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

It is truly the circle of life with Blue Ivy Carter now starring in a version of "The Lion King" like her mom, Beyoncé, previously did.

Disney released the first trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King" April 29, and both of the Grammy-winning artists voice characters in the prequel film about heralded King Mufasa's backstory. Fittingly, they play a mother and daughter in the movie.

Beyoncé voiced Nala in the 2019 remake. In fact, several cast members from the remake are also in the forthcoming movie, out Dec. 20.

The trailer shows both icy lands and grassy savannahs.

"This story begins far beyond the mountains and the shadows on the other side of the light," Rafiki says in the trailer.

"A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood, a lion who would change our lives forever: Mufasa," the wise primate adds.

Here's everything we know about "Mufasa: The Lion King" so far.

A scene from the trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King." Disney+

Who is in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

In addition to Blue and Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are in the upcoming film. The latter four were also in the 2019 movie.

Beyoncé, Glover, Eichner and Rogen will play the same characters they previously voiced: Nala, Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. Blue is listed as Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa. Anika Noni Rose voices Mufasa's mother, Afia, and Keith David is his father, Masego. Tiffany Boone and Preston Nyman are Sarabi and Zazu, respectively, and John Kani is Rafiki.

There's also Taka, a lion prince voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who "accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother," a description of the trailer on YouTube reads. Taka's parents are Eshe and Obasi, voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Lennie James, respectively.

Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins directed the film.

Who did the music for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

Snippets of versions of the original "Circle Of Life" play as the trailer unfolds, and there will also be new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The "Hamilton" creator and alum has become Disney's go-to songwriter and composer over the years, creating songs for 2016's "Moana," 2021's "Encanto" and 2023's "The Little Mermaid."

When will 'Mufasa: The Lion King' be released in theaters?

The film is currently scheduled to open in theaters Dec. 20.