Beyoncé fans, get ready to roar over the new trailer for "The Lion King."

On Monday, Disney released its latest teaser for the highly anticipated remake, and this time fans finally get the chance to hear Queen Bey speak as the lion Nala.

In the short video, Nala calls to her friend and future mate, Simba (Donald Glover), to return home from exile.

“Simba,” Nala whispers, “you have to take your place as king. We need you. Come home.”

The trailer, jampacked with stunning computer-generated imagery, also features a comical moment between Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumba (Seth Rogen).

The movie, directed by Jon Favreau, retells the story of Simba, the lion cub who is tricked into thinking he’s responsible for the death of his father, King Mufasa, even though Mufasa’s brother, Scar, is the one behind it in a bid to take the throne for himself.

Simba is sent into exile, where he makes new friends. But after being visited by his father’s ghost, he chooses to return and heed the words of Mufasa by taking his place in the circle of life as king.

The new trailer comes just days after Beyoncé channeled Nala at the annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday — and shared a slideshow of her eye-catching ensemble with fans.

The evening's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands." Beyonce wowed the crowd in a stunning Georges Hobeika-designed gold catsuit featuring a majestic lion's face on its bodice.

To top it all off, she brought along her daughter Blue Ivy, 7, who wore a pretty yellow gown and matching headdress. She also shared a video of Blue Ivy in the car lip-syncing to “The Circle of Life" from "The Lion King" soundtrack!

The movie hits theaters July 19 — and we can't wait!