Most of us will have to wait one more week to get our first glimpse of the highly anticipated update of "The Lion King" but Hollywood hosted the film's official premiere Tuesday night — with the leading lady in attendance.

All eyes were on Beyoncé, who voices lioness Nala in the fresh take on the beloved 1994 Disney animated feature, as she hit the red carpet with an equally attention-grabbing guest.

And it's easy to see why, as she and her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, were totally twinning in their glam looks.

Blue Ivy Carter and her mother Beyoncé attend the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The mommy-daughter duo hit the red carpet wearing similar Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses, each with sweeping sheer skirts and dazzling details.

Beyoncé's formal wear was more revealing and featured far more glittering jewels than that of her daughter, but the effect made for a perfectly coordinated entrance for the pair.

Blue Ivy rocked a crisp white dress shirt underneath her blazer and a pair of sparkling silver hairbands that showcased her braided buns.

But their fashionable arrival at the premiere wasn't the only thing that had members of the Beyhive buzzing Tuesday.

Beyoncé marked the event with another treat — a new song!

The gospel-infused track, "Spirit," is the first release from an upcoming album curated and co-produced by Beyoncé called "The Lion King: The Gift." And it's not the feature film's official soundtrack; it's an extra experience.

In a press release, the superstar singer referred to it as "sonic cinema."

"This is a new experience of storytelling," she explained. "I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat."

It will feature a variety of different recording artists, too.

"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation," the 37-year-old continued. "It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Fans will get to enjoy the full album on July 19, the same day the film opens in theaters nationwide.