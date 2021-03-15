Blue Ivy Carter wins her 1st Grammy, becomes 2nd-youngest winner ever

Blue Ivy Carter is out here snagging trophies! The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won her first Grammy Award Sunday afternoon, at the award show's Premiere Ceremony.

It was for her work on her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl," in the category for best music video. She claimed the honor alongside her mother, as well as Wizkid, for their collaboration on the video for the song, which appeared on 2019’s "The Lion King: The Gift" soundtrack. The track was so successful that it remained on Billboard’s Hot 100 for more than three months.

Blue Ivy, who is featured on the track and is also listed as a co-writer, is now the second-youngest winner ever to claim a gilded gramophone. The youngest is Leah Peasell, who at only 8 years old won at the 2002 ceremony for her work on the soundtrack to the film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" which won album of the year.

This isn't the first award Blue Ivy has won for "Brown Skin Girl," which honors the beauty of Black and brown girls.

During the BET Awards last year, she took home the BET Her prize at 8 years old, making her the youngest winner in the award show's 20-year history.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just may have to build her a trophy case with all these accolades coming in.