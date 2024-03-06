Lindsay Lohan confirms 'Freaky Friday' sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘We’re both excited’

It's happening!

On "Andy Cohen Live," Lindsay Lohan confirmed that a “Freaky Friday” sequel is in the works.

"It is!" she said, referencing her beloved 2003 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis where they switched bodies.

"That's great," Andy Cohen replied.

When asked whether she could give a timeline on when the movie will be available, Lohan said she couldn't reveal those details.

"I won't say that yet," she said. "I don't want to say too much."

"OK, but you feel like this is going to happen?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah," Lohan said. "And we're both excited."

In November 2022, rumors started swirling that production might happen on a "Freaky Friday" sequel.

While speaking with TODAY.com, Curtis said there was “definitely some chatting” about bringing back the family film.

“‘Freaky Friday’ was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it,” she told TODAY.com at the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion."

“Young people love it, the people that grew up with it now are moms, they’re showing it to their kids," she explained. “The music, Lindsay (Lohan) — it’s just a great movie and it makes kind of a little bit of sense that we would do it again."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the 2003 film "Freaky Friday." Alamy

Riding off the success of “Freaky Friday,” Disney Channel decided to do a musical adaptation of the film that’s based on the 1972 book of the same name by Mary Rodgers in 2018. Then, in 2020, Vince Vaughn starred in the comedic horror film “Freaky,” which was also inspired by the book.

However, that film was much darker and centered on a serial killer (Vaughn) who traded places with a high school cheerleader (Kathryn Newton).

Now as a mom, Lohan looks at "Freaky Friday" in a different way. In an interview with The New York Times, she said that movie taught her that parenting is all about "patience."

"You want to let them explore and live the way they need to live — with boundaries," she said. "I’m not there. I’m getting there. In a year, come back to me and ask me what it’s like. And then in 16 years."