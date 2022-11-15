Jamie Lee Curtis says they’re ‘starting to talk about’ a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis says there is "definitely some chatting" about making a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan's 2003 classic body-switching film, "Freaky Friday."

At the Nov. 14 Los Angeles premiere of "Glass Onion," the standalone sequel to "Knives Out," Curtis confirmed to TODAY that she is "certainly starting to talk about" bringing back the mother-daughter film with the Hollywood powers that be.

Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, 2003. Alamy

"'Freaky Friday' was so great, it has so much nostalgia to it," she told TODAY on the red carpet. "Young people love it, the people that grew up with it now are moms, they’re showing it to their kids.

"The music, Lindsay (Lohan) — it’s just a great movie and it makes kind of a little bit of sense that we would do it again," she said. "There’s definitely some chatting."

The 2003 film starred Curtis as an uptight mom to Lohan, a rebellious rock-n-roll teenager. They magically swap bodies after a fateful fortune cookie and, of course, learn a valuable lesson about family. It's based on the 1972 book of the same name by Mary Rodgers. The 2003 film was the third film adaptation at the time, following the 1976 feature film and the 1995 made-for-TV movie.

Since then, the Disney Channel released a musical adaptation of "Freaky Friday" in 2018. Then in 2020, "Freaky" came out — a high-concept comedy horror film inspired by the original book and starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. The 2020 film was much darker, however, and featured a serial killer (played by Vaughn) who traded places with a high school cheerleader.

Monday night was not the first time Curtis has stirred the "Freaky Friday" sequel pot, so to speak. She appeared on "The View" in October and said her schedule for such a sequel is "wide open."

Curtis and Lohan in "Freaky Friday." Alamy Stock Photo

She suggested that she could be "the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon."

"I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world," she said.

Later, on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Lohan confirmed she and Curtis would "both be into it."

"Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself back down to earth," she said. "And then she said, 'Freaky Friday 2,' and I got more excited."