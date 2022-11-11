IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

Lindsay Lohan recalls Jamie Lee Curtis reaching out about ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

But is there really a chance they’d team up again for a sequel to the beloved 2003 movie? 
Lindsay Lohan, Jimmy Fallon
Lindsay Lohan on "The Tonight Show" during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10, 2022.Todd Owyoung / NBC
By Ree Hines

Lindsay Lohan wants to get “Freaky” again.

During a visit to “The Tonight Show,” the 36-year-old star revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis recently reached out to her and mentioned the possibility of a sequel to their 2003 mother-daughter switcheroo movie "Freaky Friday." 

“I was on set filming at the time,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, and you just get excited and distracted immediately! So I had to bring myself back down to earth, and be like, ‘I’m on set. I have to focus.’”

But it was a challenge, given that her 63-year-old former co-star brought up a thrilling topic.

“She said, ‘Freaky Friday 2,’ and I got more excited,” Lohan recalled.  

Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, 2003.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in "Freaky Friday."Alamy

Curtis didn’t just talk about a sequel to the body-swapping box office hit with Lohan.

In October, the actor pitched the idea while visiting “The View.”

“Lindsay Lohan and me back in a ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis suggested.

“Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places,” she added. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon. ... I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

And Lohan assured Fallon she's on board with the idea, too.

"We would both be into it," she insisted.

But that's not the only film she'd like to revisit. Lohan, whose new Christmas rom-com, "Falling for Christmas," debuted on Netflix Nov. 10, wouldn't mind bringing back her “Mean Girls” character, Cady Heron, for another film.

Not that the decision is hers to make.

Four young women in sexy santa costumes stand onstage in front of an obviously fake snowy scene.
The talent show scene in 2004's "Mean Girls."Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

"I think that’s in Tina Fey’s hands," she noted of the original 2004 movie's creator. 

That's when Fallon turned to the camera to make a plea to his fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum.

“Tina, I know you’re watching," he said. "Let’s make that happen.”

Fey already has another take on “Mean Girls” in the works, but this time it’s an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,” Fey announced in 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.”

There’s been no casting news for that project yet, but if Fey’s still looking for someone to play Cady, a newly released clip promoting Lohan’s Christmas flick proves she can certainly sing. 

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.