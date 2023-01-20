With all the movies coming out in 2023, you could potentially be busy every night of the week — catching up on pop culture, that is. As you watch 2023 awards season movies, pepper in a few of the blockbusters and Barbie movies in the year to come.

Below, we've rounded up a few of the most anticipated titles, along with a few hidden gems. There are beloved franchises returning for one final bow, including "Indiana Jones," "Magic Mike" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." There are horror movies featuring nuns, exorcists and saws, and rom-coms featuring J. Lo, Reese Witherspoon and Lindsay Lohan. And there are book clubs in Italy, anticipated Disney movies for kids and more.

Here are the films causing the most buzz in 2023, and when they come out either on theaters, Netflix or other options. The list doesn't include other anticipated movies with dates still unconfirmed, like "Red, White and Royal Blue" and "Irish Wish."

January

'Shotgun Wedding'

On Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 27

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are embodying "'til death do us part" in their new movie, "Shotgun Wedding." In the adventure rom-com, their characters' island wedding is seized by pirates (don't worry, this is not a thriller). The movie also featuring stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Sônia Braga and D’Arcy Carden.

'Pamela: A Love Story'

On Netflix on Jan. 31

The new documentary "Pamela, A Love Story" is expected to give a never-before-seen look at the life of Pamela Anderson. The former Playboy magazine model tells the story herself, detailing her personal journey, rise to fame, romantic relationships and life as a mother.

More:

"M3GAN," in theaters on Jan. 6

in theaters on Jan. 6 "Women Talking," in theaters Jan. 6

in theaters Jan. 6 "A Man Called Otto," in theaters on Jan. 13

in theaters on Jan. 13 "Alice, Darling," in theaters on Jan. 20

in theaters on Jan. 20 "Missing," on Netflix on Jan. 20

on Netflix on Jan. 20 "One Fine Morning," in theaters on Jan. 27

in theaters on Jan. 27 "Infinity Pool," in theaters on Jan. 27

in theaters on Jan. 27 "Distant," in theaters on Jan. 27

in theaters on Jan. 27 "You People," on Netflix on Jan. 27

February

'80 for Brady'

In theaters on Feb. 3

Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno star as four women with a burning love for NFL superstar Tom Brady, embarking on a trip to see him play in the Super Bowl. When the group has trouble getting tickets to the big game, their trip becomes an unexpectedly elaborate adventure.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

In theaters on Feb. 10

Magic Mike is back ... and so are his moves. Channing Tatum will reprise his role as Mike Lane for one last time, alongside co-star Salma Hayek Pinault, who plays a wealthy socialite and his love interest potentially giving Lane the choreographing job of a lifetime over in London.

More:

"Knock at the Cabin," in theaters on Feb. 3

in theaters on Feb. 3 "Bill Russell: Legend," on Netflix on Feb. 8

on Netflix on Feb. 8 "Your Place or Mine," on Netflix on Feb. 10

on Netflix on Feb. 10 “Sharper,” in theaters on Feb. 10 and on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17

in theaters on Feb. 10 and on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17 "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," in theaters on Feb. 17

in theaters on Feb. 17 "Cocaine Bear," in theaters on Feb. 24

March

'Creed III'

In theaters on March 3

Making his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan stars in the "Rocky" spinoff as the son of Apollo Creed, Rocky's former enemy. In the newest film of the "Creed" franchise, Adonis Creed brings an old friend (Jonathan Majors), who recently got out of prison, into the gym. But when things go south between them, the two have to settle the score in the boxing ring.

'Scream 6'

In theaters on March 10

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega joins the "Scream" franchise alongside regulars like Courtney Cox. Same Ghostface, new setting: This installment is set in New York.

More:

“Boston Stranger,” on Hulu on March 10

on Hulu on March 10 "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," in theaters on March 17

in theaters on March 17 “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in theaters on March 24

in theaters on March 24 "Champions," in theaters March 24

in theaters March 24 "Murder Mystery 2," on Netflix on March 31

on Netflix on March 31 "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," in theaters on March 31

in theaters on March 31 "A Good Person," in theaters March 31

in theaters March 31 "Spinning Gold," in theaters March 31

April

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie '

In theaters on April 7

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is an animated riff on the enduring Nintendo video game, featuring Chris Platt in the role of Mario. In the movie, the ambitious plumber goes on another mission to take down Bowser (Jack Black). Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor Joy and Charlie Day are also on board as everyone's favorite characters.

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

In theaters on April 28

Cue the nostalgia. Breakout star Abby Ryder Fortson takes on the role of Margaret in the film adaptation of Judy Blume's classic novel. After moving from New York to the New Jersey suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret struggles to adjust to her new surroundings ... and to the changes of adolesence. The cast also includes Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates.

More:

"Chevalier," in theaters on April 7

in theaters on April 7 "R.M.N.," in theaters on April 7

in theaters on April 7 "Renfield," in theaters on April 14

in theaters on April 14 "Evil Dead Rise," in theaters on April 21

in theaters on April 21 "A Tourist's Guide to Love," on Netflix on April 27

on Netflix on April 27 "Paint," in theaters on April 28

May

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

In theaters on May 5

In the final installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) grapples with the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who sacrificed herself in "Avengers: Infinity War," and still has to muster up the energy to save the universe yet again.

'The Little Mermaid'

In theaters on May 26

Halle Bailey has already made quite the splash as Ariel leading up to the release of the live-action rendition of Walt Disney's animated musical about a mermaid who falls in love with a human.

More:

"The Mother," on Netflix on May 12

on Netflix on May 12 "Book Club 2: The Next Chapter," in theaters on May 12

in theaters on May 12 "It's All Coming Back to Me," in theaters on May 12

in theaters on May 12 "Fast X," in theaters on May 19

in theaters on May 19 "About My Father," in theaters May 26

June

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse'

In theaters on June 2

After the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sparked rave reviews and an Oscar win, fans have been eager for the latest film, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Once again, Shameik Moore will voice Miles Morales, alongside stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

In theaters on June 30

Harrison Ford makes a big, and final, to his role as hero archaeologist Indiana Jones. Not returning is the legendary Steven Spielberg, who left the director's chair to James Mangold, who has recently directed blockbuster hits like "The Wolverine" and "Logan."

More:

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," in theaters on June 9

in theaters on June 9 "Extraction 2," on Netflix on June 16

on Netflix on June 16 "The Blackening," in theaters on June 16

in theaters on June 16 "Elemental," in theaters on June 16

in theaters on June 16 "No Hard Feelings," in theaters on June 23

in theaters on June 23 "The Flash," in theaters on June 23

in theaters on June 23 "Harold and the Purple Crayon," in theaters on June 30

July

'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1'

In theaters on July 14

The seventh installment of Paramount's "Mission Impossible" franchise will have a new plot but a similar appeal: Tom Cruise carrying out outrageous stunt work.

'Barbie'

In theaters on July 21

We've seen them filming in fluorescent inline skating costumes. Now, we'll see the film. "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, is one of the most anticipated and enigmatic (and star-studded) movies of the year.

More:

"Insidious 5," in theaters on July 7

in theaters on July 7 "Oppenheimer," in theaters on July 21

in theaters on July 21 "The Marvels," in theaters on July 28

August

'Challengers'

In theaters on Aug. 11

Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor star in this year's tennis-centered romantic comedy, as the actors portray three players who all knew each other as teenagers and now are revisiting one another as rivals both on and off the court. Director Luca Guadagnino was also behind the recent films "Call Me by Your Name" and "Bones and All."

More:

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” in theaters Aug. 4

in theaters Aug. 4 "Meg 2: The Trench," in theaters Aug. 4

in theaters Aug. 4 "Haunted Mansion," in theaters on Aug. 11

in theaters on Aug. 11 "Gran Turismo," in theaters on Aug. 11

in theaters on Aug. 11 "Heart of Stone," on Netflix on Aug. 11

on Netflix on Aug. 11 "Blue Beetle," in theaters on Aug. 18

September

"The Equalizer 3," in theaters on Sept. 1

in theaters on Sept. 1 "The Nun 2," in theaters on Sept. 8

in theaters on Sept. 8 "A Haunting in Venice," in theaters on Sept. 15

in theaters on Sept. 15 "Next Goal Wins," in theaters on Sept. 22

October

"Kraven the Hunter," in theaters on Oct. 6

in theaters on Oct. 6 "True Love," in theaters on Oct. 6

in theaters on Oct. 6 "The Exorcist," in theaters on Oct. 13

in theaters on Oct. 13 "Damsel," on Netflix on Oct. 13

on Netflix on Oct. 13 "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," in theaters on Oct. 13

in theaters on Oct. 13 "Saw 10," in theaters on Oct. 27

in theaters on Oct. 27 "Pain Hustlers," on Netflix on Oct. 27

November

'Dune: Part 2'

In theaters on Nov. 3

The latest film in the sci-fi series picks up where "Dune" left off — which is really, where Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) legend begins. In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya's return (in an expanded role), the sequel will also star Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

In theaters on Nov. 17

The "Hunger Games" universe expands with a prequel based on author Susanne Collins' 2020 novel. The film is set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute for her district in place of her little sister. It follows a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who later becomes tyrannical president of Panem, as he mentors Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer and Peter Dinklage will also take on leading roles in the November release.

More:

"A Family Affair," on Netflix on Nov. 17

on Netflix on Nov. 17 "Trolls 3," in theaters on Nov. 17

in theaters on Nov. 17 "Leo," on Netflix on Nov. 22

on Netflix on Nov. 22 "Wish," in theaters on Nov. 22

December

'Wonka'

In theaters on Dec. 15

Taking the baton from Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, Timothée Chalamet is next to play the iconic eccentric candyman from Roald Dahl's book. The prequel film gives a look at how Wonka met his troupe of Oompa-Loompas. Others in the cast include Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Keegan-Michael Key.

More: