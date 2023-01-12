Jennifer Coolidge hilariously steals the show in new ‘Shotgun Wedding’ trailer

It takes one Jennifer to upstage another.

"The White Lotus" star and newly minted Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge shows off some serious comedic chops in the latest trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film “Shotgun Wedding,” in which Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a couple who have to save the day when criminals take guests at their destination wedding hostage.

The trailer opens with Coolidge, who plays the mother of Josh Duhamel’s character, Tom, singing Edwin McCain’s hit “I’ll Be” and flashes to another scene of her speaking with Lopez's character, Darcy.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment ever since baby Tommy was cut out of my abdomen,” she says matter-of-factly, as wedding preparations get underway.

Jennifer Coolidge plays the funny mother of the groom in "Shotgun Wedding." Ana Carballosa / Lionsgate

Things take a turn for the worse, though, when the bad guys spoil the big day, taking everyone hostage.

“Where is the father of the bride?” one of the goons asks.

“Robert. Robert, they’re calling you,” Coolidge calmly says to Cheech Marin, who plays Darcy's father.

“Thanks a lot, Carol,” he replies, annoyed.

Jennifer Lopez's acting ability is stretched to the limit in "Shotgun Wedding." Ana Carballosa / Lionsgate

The rest of the trailer features Lopez and Duhamel's characters getting into all sorts of hijinks as they do all they can to rescue their loved ones.

“This weekend hasn’t exactly gone to plan,” he says at one point.

“Pirates chasing you wasn’t on your vision board?” she says.

“Shotgun Wedding,” which also stars Lenny Kravitz, Sônia Braga and D’Arcy Carden, is available to stream beginning Jan. 27 on Prime Video.