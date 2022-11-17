Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno steal the show in ‘80 For Brady’ trailer

The Super Bowl meets a super adventure in the trailer for the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady.”

A trailer for the movie about four elderly women — played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno — determined to see Tom Brady in the Super Bowl dropped Nov. 17.

“Let’s go to the Super Bowl,” Tomlin says in it.

“The Super Bowl is no place for four old women,” Moreno says.

“This could be Tom’s last one. He’s almost 40. That’s like 80 in people years,” Tomlin replies.

“We’re 80 in people years,” Fonda says.

The women, who are dedicated fans of Brady, make the trip to see him play in the big game, but find themselves at a loss when they can’t secure any tickets, forcing them to change their game plan, while experiencing some wild adventures.

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field play four women laser focused on seeing Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl. Paramount Pictures

Field’s character mulls over entering a spicy wings contest.

“You black out, who do you want me to call?” one of the organizers asks her.

“An ambulance?” Field replies.

The ladies dance with Billy Porter, while Fonda has a romance with Harry Hamlin and encounters former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, about whom she has written erotica.

Billy Porter, who plays Gugu in "80 for Brady," befriends Rita Moreno's Maura. Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures

They even wind up at a party where Moreno accidentally takes some sort of mind-altering substance that convinces her everyone around her is Guy Fieri, who makes an appearance in the film.

Sally Field turns up the heat in a wing contest, alongside Guy Fieri. Paramount Pictures

Brady, whose role as producer and star was announced before he came out of retirement earlier this year, also makes a cameo in the trailer.

“Let’s go,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion shouts on the field while in his Patriots uniform.

Tom Brady on the set of "80 for Brady." Paramount Pictures

“‘80 for Brady’ is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play,” Paramount Pictures said.

Fonda and Tomlin have previously spoken highly of working with the NFL legend.

“He was a wonderful scene partner, to me,” Tomlin told “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in April.

“He’s a good actor. This could be a whole new career for him,” Fonda said.

You can see just how well Brady has this acting thing down when “80 for Brady” opens Feb. 3. 2023.