Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when pics leaked from 'Barbie' set

Fans may have loved seeing pics of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken on the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie this summer — but Robbie says the duo were embarrassed to have their pic snapped by onlookers during filming.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," the two-time Oscar nominee told host Jimmy Fallon during a recent visit to "The Tonight Show."

Fallon held up a photo of Robbie and Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken in matching neon athletic wear as they inline-skated around Venice Beach, California. Both actors sport summery bleached-blond hair to look like their Mattel doll namesakes.

"We look like we're laughing, having fun, but (we're) dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life," said Robbie.

When Fallon asked the Australian actor if she had any idea that the images would go viral, she replied that she didn't.

"I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna got (shot by paparazzi)," she said. "There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice, because, you know, the (flourescent). We stand out a little in those outfits."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen dressed as Barbie and Ken during shooting of the upcoming "Barbie" movie in Venice, Calif. on Jun 27, 2022. MEGA / GC Images via Getty Images

"So I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did," she said.

"It was, like, mad," she added. "It was, like, hundreds of people watching."

In June, images surfaced of Robbie and Gosling dressed in various campy get-ups as Barbie and Ken. In addition to the pics of the co-stars wearing their neon clothes, they appeared in other photos wearing matching Western duds, including white cowboy hats with pink bandannas around their necks.

Official publicity shots for the "Barbie" movie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," Lady Bird"), based on a script Gerwig wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach, show Robbie smiling while driving a bubblegum-pink convertible.

Margot Robbie in a first-look photo from the "Barbie" movie. Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

The movie's star-studded cast also includes Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Scott Evans and Emma Mackey.

"Barbie" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.